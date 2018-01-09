St. Cloud White Castle Closes Doors

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud White Castle is now closed.

The fast-food restaurant at 3240 Division Street has a sign on its doors stating:

"Thank you for your business. Our Castle will be closing permanently on 1/6/2018. We appreciate your dedication to our White Castle and hope that you will be a frequent visitor to our Maple Grove location."

Jamie Richardson is the Vice President of White Castle. Richardson says it was a hard decision to close the Division Street restaurant.

“As a family-owned business, one of the most difficult decisions we make is closing restaurants. We’ve made the business decision to no longer operate the location in St. Cloud and will be concentrating resources in other geographic areas. We are incredibly grateful for the friendship and support of our loyal fans in St. Cloud, and throughout Minnesota.”

White Castle opened their St. Cloud location in February 2011.