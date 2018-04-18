St. Cloud V.A. Career Fair April 28 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans show I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer), Jaime Ramirez (Clinical Social Worker), Heidi Beckman (RN), and Karla Morinville (LPN). We talked about the St. Cloud V.A.'s Career Fair April 28th at Building One on the St. Cloud V.A. campus. The V.A. will have representative from all departments at the fair and qualified applicants should be there between 9am - noon. Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8;15am on WJON.