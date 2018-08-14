St. Cloud Toyota To Begin Renovation on Dunham’s Building

WAITE PARK -- Papers have been signed and work will soon begin for St. Cloud Toyota to move into the former Dunham's Discount Sports store.

General Manager Tom Findley says they have already begun moving vehicles into the parking lot and will start construction inside the building right away.

Last September, Waite Park officials approved a Conditional Use Permit for the dealership to expand into the vacant property.

Findley says plans for the roughly 35,000 square-foot facility include landscape work, painting, parking lot redesign, emergency access redevelopment and expansion of their service and detailing departments.

If all goes well they hope to finish renovations before spring.

Dunham's closed in January of last year.