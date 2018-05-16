St. Cloud Tech Students Complete Third Habitat for Humanity House

ST. CLOUD -- Another year means another home for one lucky family built by the students at St. Cloud Tech High School.

The Tiger Build program, a partnership between the school and Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, is in its third year.

This is the second year building a house for student Hayden Lee. He says he gives a lot of credit to his teacher.

"He taught us every little technique. He didn't just teach us how to do something quick and easy, he taught us how to do things the right way."

Throughout the school year, juniors and seniors from the career and technical education programs built a six-bedroom home in the parking lot on the corner of Division Street and 14th Avenue.

Student Elliot Christen says taking the class has given him a knowledgeable skill set towards a career and in home ownership.

"If you own a house and you need new shingles, trim work or build a wall, you know how it goes up and have a way you can do it yourself."

With the partnership, Habitat for Humanity provided the students with the home design, permits and money for building materials.