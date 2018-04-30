St. Cloud ‘Summit’ Chance to Build Stronger Neighborhoods

ST. CLOUD -- If you would like to learn more about - and get more involved in - your neighborhood, there is an event coming up that can help you do that.

The first St. Cloud "Neighborhood Summit" is this Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says you can share your thoughts about your neighborhood.

Every neighborhood might have an issue and they are welcome to come out and share that. There will be activities around the room, and there will be resource tables from different departments. So we'll be there to listen really.

St. Cloud Neighborhood Coalition President Roxann Ryan says she got involved in her neighborhood group, which is the Lake George neighborhood because she wanted to make a difference.

Because I think it's all up to us to make the quality of our community stronger and better and healthier. And all you have to do is step up.

Thursday's event is open to all St. Cloud residents no matter what neighborhood you live in. They will have free food and beverages, and you'll be able to talk to city leaders in a number of different departments.