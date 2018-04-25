St. Cloud Subaru ‘Shares the Love’ With Boys and Girls Clubs

ST. CLOUD -- For the fourth year in a row, St. Cloud Subaru has "Shared the Love" with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.

This year's $50,830 check pushed the four year total to over $170,000.

St. Cloud Subaru donated $250 from each new car sold from mid-November through New Years Day. It's part of the "Share the Love" program. President Scott Bement says he's already looking forward to November, so they can start the process all over again.

"I'm excited for November again, to do it all over again. It's fun to get this total of $170,000. When we started out, we were hoping to get $10,000. It's a game changer, it's fun."

Mark Sakry is the Executive Director of the Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Clubs. He says the money raised goes to fund their meal program. Helping kids who may not get a steady meal at home.

"We put these dollars toward our meal program. So the kids that come into the Boys and Girls Club after school, who might not get a good meal at home, they get a good nutritious meal thanks to the Subaru campaign."

The meal program served 126,359 meals in 2017 and is on track to expand this year.