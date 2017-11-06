St. Cloud State Hockey Achieves #1 Ranking In Latest Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #1 in country in the latest USCHO.com poll, released early Monday afternoon. The Huskies are 7-0 after sweeping Minnesota-Duluth this past weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies were previously ranked #1 in December of 2013 and ultimately lost in the NCAA tournament to the University of Minnesota. The Huskies 7-0 start is their best since the 2001-2002 season.