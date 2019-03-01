St. Cloud Sex Trafficker Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex. Twenty-five-year-old Alan Woods was one of four people charged in the case dating back to the summer of 2017.

Woods pleaded guilty to a felony count of engaging in sex trafficking and one felony count of promoting prostitution of someone under 18-years-old.

Twenty-four-year-old Jaemie Drum pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the sex trafficking of someone under 18-years-old and will be sentenced March 25th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ashley Pick-Gassama pleaded guilty to a similar charge and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

A fourth defendant, 24-year-old Deandre Jones , has a hearing later this month.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl moved in with Woods and Drum and soon thereafter the couple started trafficking her for sex.

Court records show Woods bought the phone used to set up the appointments, provided rides to the appointments and would beat her if she refused to have sex for money.

The trafficking came to light in July 2017 when Pick-Gassama, Drum and Jones allegedly took the girl up to Fargo to provide sex for money. The teen was arrested in Fargo after working in the area for several hours. The girl pointed the finger at the four detailing how they forced her to have sex for money.

From left: Jaemi Drum, Alan Woods, AshliPick-Gassama, Deandre Jones -- Stearns County Jail booking photos