St. Cloud School Hosts 2nd Annual Beer Festival

ST. CLOUD - Some of Central Minnesota's best craft brewers are coming to one place to help raise money for education.

The 2nd Annual Central Minnesota On Tap Craft Beer Festival starts Saturday at 2:00 p.m at St. Katherine Drexel School in St. Cloud.

Erin Hatlestad is the principal of the school. She says while craft beer and cider are the highlights of event, there is a lot of other great attractions.

"We are having the Lily's Wings, Burgers & Things food truck, desserts from Mixin It Up gluten free bakery, a lot of fun games and some popcorn sales as well."

If you buy your tickets in advance they are $20 otherwise they are $25 at the door. The event has a special $5 ticket for designated drivers. With that ticket you get two non-alcoholic beverages.

Hatlestad says that the money raised will help the school stay up to date with modern innovation.

"The money is going to help us with our technology budget. We are always trying to stay on top of technology and bring in new and innovative things into our classroom."

To buy advanced tickets you can call 320-251-2376 or go to St Katherine Drexel School front office.

Some of the brewers that will be at the event are Bad Habit Brewing, Beaver Island Brewing CO, Milk and Honey Cider and Urban Moose Brewing.