St. Cloud Save-A-Lot Grocery Store Closing
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud grocery store is in the process of closing.
Save-A-Lot at 3316 West Divison Street announced this week they will be closing.
The store is operated by Coborn's Inc. Coborn's Chairman, President and CEO Chris Coborn says the location is closing because its customer count is not meeting the company's standards.
“The decision to close the Save-A-Lot store was difficult and not made lightly. I appreciate the hard work our team at this location puts in each day. Coborn’s remains committed to growth with the upcoming completion of a “new concept” remodel at Coborn’s on Cooper Avenue later this month and the upcoming completion of a newly constructed Cash Wise store in south Fargo later this month as well.”
The Save-A-Lot store in St. Cloud has 15 employees, all are being offered positions at other Coborn's owned locations in the St. Cloud metro area.
The grocery store will close July 30. St. Cloud's Save-A-Lot location opened in June 2012.