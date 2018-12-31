St. Cloud Public Library to Kick off Adult Winter Reading Program

ST. CLOUD -- Imagine, you have a hot cup of tea, a cozy blanket and you're curled up by a warm fire with a good book. This could be you and you could win prizes for choosing to read.

The St. Cloud Public Library is hosting its winter reading program. The event begins Wednesday and goes through February 28. Abby Faulkner with the Great River Regional Branch Library says the program is designed mostly for adults.

" The winter reading program is mostly self-directed, anybody can register, you don't even need a library card but you probably should have a library card because you can get your books at the library."

The winter reading program is open for kids in 6th grade and older. Everyone who registers will get a card to keep track of the books they've read throughout January and February. Faulkner says your goal is to read as many books as possible to fill up your card.

"You keep track of what you read and then at the end of the winter reading program you can turn that in and win various prizes."

Prizes include mugs, hats and gift cards to Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Itunes.

This winter's reading program theme is "Get Yeti to Read" with you guessed it, an encouraging yeti mascot urging you to crack open your book. To register, follow the link below.