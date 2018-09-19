ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Public Library building is turning 10 and they're holding a party for the community to come celebrate with them.

The party is Thursday from 3:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. They'll have an escape room, scavenger hunt, food trucks and live music along with other activities. There is also a raffle drawing, where you stand a shot to win either an iPad, a VR headset or other prizes.

The raffle prizes will be drawn at 7:40 p.m. in the lobby area, you'll have to be present to win. The party is free and open to the public.