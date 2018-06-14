St. Cloud Psychologist Sentenced in Patient Sex Case

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud psychologist has been sentenced to prison after admitting to having a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

Forty-six-year-old Eric Felsch earlier pleaded guilty to felony 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while acting as a psychotherapist to the patient and will now serve three-years and five months in prison.

Felsch is a licensed psychologist with his own private practice in the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud Police say they began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving Felsch last December.

The victim, an adult woman from St. Cloud, says she began seeing Felsch for psychotherapy sessions in August 2010. The victim told police she had a sexual relationship with Felsch both during and outside of her scheduled sessions. She claims the incidents happened at various locations throughout St. Cloud and Stearns County between 2011 and 2013.

During a covert phone call, Felsch acknowledged a sexual relationship with the woman.