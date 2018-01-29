St. Cloud Psychologist Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud psychologist was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his patients.

St. Cloud Police say they began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving 47-year-old Eric Felsch last December. Felsch is a licensed psychologist with his own private practice in the St. Cloud area.

The victim, an adult woman from St. Cloud says she began seeing Felsch for psychotherapy sessions in August 2010. The victim told police she had a sexual relationship with Felsch both during and outside of her scheduled sessions. She claims the incidents happened at various locations throughout St. Cloud and Stearns County between 2011 and 2013.

Through the investigation, Felsch was arrested shortly before 3:45 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud. Felsch was taken to Stearns County Jail and is being held on 3rd-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

If you have additional information about this investigation or would like to talk to an investigator about any similar situations, please contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.