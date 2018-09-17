St. Cloud Police Looking for Suspects in Robbery Near SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed four people at gunpoint early Sunday morning next to St. Cloud State University.

St. Cloud Police say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a woman and three men were talking between two houses in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South. At that time, two men allegedly ran up from behind the house, brandishing handguns and took personal property from the individuals.

According to authorities, during the robbery, two people from St. Cloud, an 18-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were hit by the suspects. After the robbery, the suspects ran west. The two hit by the suspects had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The suspects are described as 5'10", between 20-25 years old, wearing dark clothing with something covering their faces, possibly bandanas.

In response to the incident, SCSU has put out a list of ways that can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim: