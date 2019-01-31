UPDATE: Missing Boy Found

ST. CLOUD -- A child reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found by the St. Cloud Police.

Authorities say his mother called police around 5:00 p.m. after 11-year-old Brennan ran from their home. Brennan's mom told police he was a high functioning autistic, and they have only been in the area for 3 weeks, so he would not be familiar with the neighborhood.

Around 6:30 p.m. police got a call from a homeowner in the 1500 block of 8 th Street North saying they had a child in their home that turned out to be Brennan.

Police say Brennan was found playing in the home's basement and did not spend much time outside. He was returned home to his mother.