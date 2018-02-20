St. Cloud Panera Bread Remodel Underway

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking to go out to Panera Bread for lunch this week in St. Cloud, you're out of luck, the restaurant is temporarily closed for a remodel.

The remodel began Monday and a completion date has yet to be announced. Panera Bread sent out an email to all of its rewards members saying they can't wait to reveal their new space.

"Something new is coming soon. And we really think you're going to love what you see. In the meantime, we'll be temporarily closing our 2801 Division Street cafe starting Monday, February 19th for our remodel."