St. Cloud Named Minnesota’s “Couch Potato Capital”

ST. CLOUD -- A new study has been released showing many adults are leading more sedentary lifestyles as opposed to getting off the couch and moving around.

According to an article on 24/7 Wall Street, St. Cloud has been named as the "Couch Potato Capital" of Minnesota.

The article looks at metropolitan areas where adults are getting the least amount of physical activity in each state.

Statistics show St. Cloud is above the state's average in categories of adults who do not exercise, population with no access to exercise locations, obesity rates and adults in fair or poor health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week, and two days of strength training per week.