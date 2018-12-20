St. Cloud Metro Hosts Over 1K Graduating Students

ST. CLOUD -- More than 1,000 students are expected to turn their tassels from right to left this month.

St. Cloud State University is hosting its fall commencement ceremony Friday at Halenbeck Hall on campus. It begins at 1:00 p.m.

In total, 897 students will be graduating from SCSU, 733 will have undergraduate degrees and 164 will have graduate degrees.

This semester's student speaker will be Nahida Haq Nworen . She is from Bangladesh. During her time at SCSU, she was a senator in Student Government. Outside of school, she was a volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota. Nworen currently works in the St. Cloud Mayor's Office as a strategic planning and community outreach intern.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker will be conferring degrees. This will be Wacker's first time conferring degrees as St. Cloud State University's President. Meanwhile, Interim Provost Dan Gregory will be presenting the degrees.

St. Cloud State alumn and Mayor of St. Cloud, Dave Kleis will also be addressing the final class of 2018.

Parking will be free on campus for the ceremony.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College will also be acknowledging about 225 students who will be graduating this month. However, SCTCC only holds one commencement ceremony a year. That is on deck for May 2019. Fall grads are encouraged to walk in the spring ceremony.