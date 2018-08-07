St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Woman in 2014

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for raping a woman in April 2014.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Kapol pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.

St. Cloud Police began investigating the incident after the mother of the victim reported that her daughter had been raped inside a home in the 3000 block of 14th Street North.

The victim later told police she had been drinking that night, didn't feel well and went to bed. Kapol then came into the room wanting to have sex with her, and the woman told him no. According to the criminal complaint, Kapol continued to force himself on her and she was unable to fight him off.

A Stearns County judge sentenced Kapol to six years and four months in prison, but Kapol gets credit for already serving 104 days.