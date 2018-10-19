St. Cloud Man Sent to Prison For Having Sex With Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl and illegally having ammunition.

Thirty-two-year-old Chad Nelson pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree sexual conduct and being a felon in possession of ammunition in July.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson met the girl online and arranged for her to meet him at his house after she ran away from home. Court records show he gave the girl methamphetamine and alcohol before having sex with her.

Nelson was arrested at his home after police received a call indicating the girl was inside. Police also found 139 .22 caliber rounds of ammunition in his home. Nelson is prohibited from having any guns or ammunition because of a 2003 conviction of 3rd-degree sexual conduct in Mille Lacs County.

Nelson gets credit for already serving 242 days in jail.