St. Cloud Man Pulled from Mississippi River

Think Stock

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was pulled from the Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says authorities were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 300 block of 5th Avenue North, to a report of a man walking into the river.

When crews arrived, firefighters were able to get in the water with a rope and pull the man out safely.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Abdijamal Mohamed. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: Man Pulled from Mississippi River, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top