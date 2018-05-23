St. Cloud Man Pulled from Mississippi River
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was pulled from the Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon.
St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says authorities were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 300 block of 5th Avenue North, to a report of a man walking into the river.
When crews arrived, firefighters were able to get in the water with a rope and pull the man out safely.
The man has been identified as 24-year-old Abdijamal Mohamed. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.