ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man previously found incompetent to stand trial is now sentenced to over 14-years in prison for repeatedly stomping on another man's head.

31-year-old Soloman Roundtree pleaded guilty to 1st-degree assault with great bodily harm, back in August for an incident that took place in 2015.

According to the criminal complaint Roundtree went to the victim's house yelling at him and demanding he open the door. A witness says they heard a loud boom, then saw Roundtree repeatedly stomping on the man's head as he lay unconscious, bleeding from his ears.