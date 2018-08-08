St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to assault and domestic assault charges after beating up a woman and throwing her so hard against a wall that it fractured a vertebra in her neck.

Twenty-six-year-old Randy Wade has pleaded guilty to felony 3rd-degree assault and domestic assault within 10 years of a previous assault conviction. He'll be sentenced September 20th.

St. Cloud Police were called to the St. Cloud Hospital emergency room in the early morning hours on July 13th on a report of a domestic assault. Police arrived to find the woman with bruises on both sides of her face and wearing a neck brace.

The woman told investigators that she was assaulted by Wade who she has a child with. According to the criminal complaint, she was holding their son and on the phone with her grandmother when Wade came into the bedroom, got angry, grabbed the phone and threw it, striking the child in the face. Records show Wade then threw her into a wall so hard it broke the drywall. Wade is also accused of punching the woman multiple times in the face.

When a friend came over, the woman said the assault stopped until Wade brought her into a bathroom, punched her again and "head-butted" her.

The victim suffered multiple bruises and a fractured vertebra in her neck. The child also had significant bruising on the face and around the eye.

Wade has a prior Stearns County conviction on 5th-degree assault from 2016.