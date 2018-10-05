St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Shooting [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waite Park last December has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree unintentional murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Desmond Barzey also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, terroristic threats, 4th-degree assault on a corrections employee and 5th-degree assault. Two of those charges stem from an incident in April when Barzey kicked, spit at and threatened to kill corrections officers while being held in the Stearns County Jail. All remaining charges will be dismissed.

The plea comes about a week after Barzey's competency to face the charges was restored by the court.

The murder case stems from an incident last December when Barzey allegedly entered Park Meadows apartments with a handgun and demanded everyone inside to get on the ground and empty their pockets. The victim, 19-year-old Bobby Williams of St. Cloud, threw a shirt at Barzey and began moving toward him when records show Barzey shot him in the chest and ran from the apartment.

Williams was taken to St. Cloud Hospital but died from his wounds.

Barzey was later found in North Dakota driving a stolen vehicle. After a short chase, he was arrested. Police searched the vehicle and found the handgun with a round inside the chamber.

Barzey will be sentenced January 10th.