St. Cloud Man Charged With Forcing Sex Act on Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with forcing a sex act on a 13-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police she was in a sexual relationship with 18-year-old Abdisalan Abdi .

The girl said last July she was in the backseat of a car with Abdi when he asked her for oral sex. The girl said no and Abdi then allegedly grabbed her head and forced it onto his exposed genitals.

The girl told investigators she told Abdi she was 13-years-old.

Abdi is charged with two counts of felony 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. His next court appearance is set for April 8th.