St. Cloud Man Charged With Domestic Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces charges after allegedly putting his live-in girlfriend in a "chokehold" during an argument.

Thirty-year-old Deandre Harrison is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of domestic assault within 10-years of a previous conviction.

Court records show St. Cloud Police were called to the home at around 7:00 p.m. Monday for a domestic assault.

The woman told officers that she was assaulted by Harrison following an argument. She said the argument turned physical when the two began "tussling" over a pair of scissors. Harrison allegedly threatened to use the scissors to pop the woman's air mattress.

During the struggle, the woman ended up on the floor with Harrison allegedly on top of her and pushing down on her neck with his arm.

Harrison told police the argument got physical but said he only put his arm up to block the woman from hitting him.

Harrison has a prior conviction for domestic assault in Dakota County from 2009.