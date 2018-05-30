St. Cloud Man Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Woman

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman said Retzlaff had been physically abusive and she feared what he may do next.

Records show Retzlaff grabbed the woman's cell phone and began looking through it when she grabbed it from him and told him to leave. Retzlaff allegedly put his hand over her mouth and punched her in the arm. When she tried to get away, Retzlaff is accused of grabbing her arm to prevent her from leaving. She was able to get out of the home and when she returned Retzlaff was gone.