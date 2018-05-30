St. Cloud Man Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two felony counts of domestic assault after an incident involving his pregnant girlfriend.
St. Cloud Police began investigating a domestic assault report from May 13th. A woman who is 9-months pregnant told officers she was assaulted by 29-year-old Andrew Retzlaff.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman said Retzlaff had been physically abusive and she feared what he may do next.
Records show Retzlaff grabbed the woman's cell phone and began looking through it when she grabbed it from him and told him to leave. Retzlaff allegedly put his hand over her mouth and punched her in the arm. When she tried to get away, Retzlaff is accused of grabbing her arm to prevent her from leaving. She was able to get out of the home and when she returned Retzlaff was gone.
The charges against Retzlaff are felonies due to prior convictions of assault and domestic assault in Sherburne County in 2008 and 2009.
Retzlaff's next court appearance is scheduled for June 7th.