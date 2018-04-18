St. Cloud Man Arrested After Search Turns Up Drugs

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces criminal charges after authorities found drugs and cash at his St. Cloud home.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant at 124 7th Avenue Northeast Monday, April 9.

Police say they found 1.3 pounds of ecstasy, 4 pounds of marijuana and $15,843 in cash.

Police arrested 19-year-old Justin Knoell on suspicion of 1st-degree controlled substance charges and brought him to the Benton County Jail for booking.