St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a knife.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday on a knife complaint. They determined 25-year-old Shawn Baker of St. Cloud had assaulted his 20-year-old girlfriend with a knife inside an apartment.

The victim had received non-life threatening injuries to her head during the assault.

Baker had left the scene prior to the arrival of the police, however, he was found a short time later in the 600 Block of 8th Avenue North and arrested.

Baker was taken to the Benton County Jail where he was held on the charges of felony domestic assault and 2nd-degree assault.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated and released.

The investigation remains active at this time.