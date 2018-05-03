St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After Rollover Near Avon

AVON -- A St. Cloud man was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle near Avon.

The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday along I-94 in Avon Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Ibrahim Siyat, of St. Cloud, was heading west on I-94 when his van left the roadway and swerved into the median. Siyat attempted to get back in the lane but lost control of his vehicle causing it to spin out and rolled.

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.