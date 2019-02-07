St. Cloud Issues Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD -- With five more inches of snow being forecasted, St. Cloud is issuing a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The snow emergency will be in effect for 72 hours unless rescinded due to better weather conditions.

Parking regulations will be enforced and all vehicles illegally parked will be towed at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting the St. Cloud metro area to get higher winds along with five more inches of snow.