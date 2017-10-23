St. Cloud Human Rights Commission To Hold Educational Event

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Regional Human Rights Commission and Resisting Racial & Religious Intolerance Project is holding a free event Tuesday on the St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement.

The event will take place at St. Cloud City Hall starting at 6:00 p.m.

A panel will educate residents how St. Cloud Police and the community have been working together to improve relationships, and the history of the Community Policing Agreement, which started in 2005.

You'll have a chance to ask questions to the panel. The event is free to attend.