St. Cloud Hospital Lights up Christmas for 30th Year [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The cold couldn't chill the Granite City's Christmas spirit Thursday night as dozens attended St. Cloud Hospital's 30th Annual Festival of Lights.

Five-year-old Ailsa Inkster and eight-year-old Maren Inkster flipped the switch this year. Maren says she was happy to bring some cheer to the patients.

"It was a lot of fun [to turn on the lights] I'm happy for the patients"

Kurt Otto is the Vice President of CentraCare's Specialty division. He says they enjoy putting this event on year after year.

"I think it's just become part of our tradition. It's not only a way to light up our neighborhood and be a part of the holiday season, but it's also a fun event to put on."

Otto says part of what makes it fun is how many brave the temps year after year.

"We get such a great turnout regardless of what the weather's like. Great turnout whether they come across the street or other communities. It's a great way to usher in the holiday season."

Community members were treated to the choir from Tech High School, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a living nativity and horse-drawn trolley rides.