St. Cloud Gap Closing this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- A national clothing store in St. Cloud is closing its doors.

The Gap Factory Store at 3959 2nd Street South will be closing later this summer.

Local management has confirmed to WJON News the official closing date will be July 28th. Messages to Gap Inc.'s corporate team have gone unanswered.

Gap Inc. holds ownership of four other brands including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and Intermix.