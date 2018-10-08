ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Federal Credit Union branches are taking Columbus Day off to give back to the community. Credit Union Forward Day gives employees the opportunity to volunteer at local organizations.

Around 60 employees at the branches gave their time to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Broken Roads Animal Rescue and Becky's Troops. Branch manager Jordan Hagburg donated his time to serving Feeding Area Children Together.

We are packing meals for children so that they have those meals that can bridge the gap between school and the weekend.

FACT is active locally and provides food to 140 kids in district 742 every week.

Hagburg says CU Forward day is a great opportunity for his employees to carry out the credit union's mission of community service.

To be able to come to work, but still get out and really volunteer and make a splash is really exciting for all of us.

Forty-eight credit unions across the state are involved in similar events. They have a goal to improve the lives of over 335,000 people statewide.