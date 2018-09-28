St. Cloud Federal Credit Union Expanding to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- The St. Cloud Federal Credit Union is opening a new branch location in Sauk Rapids. It will be located at 205 2nd Street North and should be open by this coming spring.

The St. Cloud Federal Credit Union says they have over 2,000 members who live in Sauk Rapids.

In a written statement, President and CEO Jed Meyer says it was a top priority for him to open the Sauk Rapids branch. He says they have already been involved in the Sauk Rapids community in causes like the city's annual Rapids River Days Parade, and being the primary sponsor for the Tanner's Team Foundation 5K.

The St. Cloud Federal Credit Union was founded in 1930.

St. Cloud Federal Credit Union, Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

They already have two locations in St. Cloud and one in Sartell.