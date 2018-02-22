St. Cloud Council to Consider Costco Site Plans

ST. CLOUD -- We now know the proposed site plans for the St. Cloud Costco store.

The city council is expected to approve the sale of the 18-acre site on Heritage Park, where the new big-box retailer would be located, at its meeting Monday night.

Earlier this month, the council approved rezoning a portion of Heritage Park from residential to commercial.

The plans call for just over a 166,000 square foot facility and about 750 parking stalls. The site also includes a one-acre detention pond.

The Costco site is in the Stearns History Museums' backyard. With the major retailer being so close to the history museum, Board Chair John Bodette of the Stearns History Museum says the project has posed challenges.

"To have an entity that large of footprint literally next to the museum was going to give us some challenges as far as traffic flow and parking."

Although the Costco project has created challenges for the museum, Bodette says it's also created opportunities.

"This is an opportunity for us to take the museum not just to the next level but to the next couple of levels. Let's face it everyone in town is talking about the museum, about the Costco project, that's an opportunity. I would hope that we would be able to have some plans for re-envisioning the museum."

The Costco store is to be built at the corner of 2nd Street and 33rd Avenue South. A timeline for the Costco project has yet to be announced.

The sale of the land is estimated at $3.5 million.