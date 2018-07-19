St. Cloud COP House Holding Safety and Wellness Day

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Community Outpost or COP House, is holding a safety and wellness day Friday.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The goal is to help teach you about health and safety and check to make sure you are up to date on basic medical needs.

You can go to the event for:

Vision checks

Make sure kids are up to date on shots

Blood pressure checks

Classes on staying safe in an emergency

CentraCare Health appointment scheduling

WIC scheduler

Dental Services (appointment only)

If you would like to schedule a dental appointment, call 612-746-1530. They'll have interpreters there for the event. They do request you bring either an ID or some kind of documentation of names and birthdays.

The Community Outpost is found at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.