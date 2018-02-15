St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell Skier Finishes Top 10 in State Meet

BIWABIK -- A St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell Nordic Ski athlete finished in the top 10 during Thursday's State Nordic Ski meet.

On the boys side, Alex Nemeth finished 9th out of 158 competitors with a time of 14:18 in the Freestyle 5K race and 15:26 in the Classic 5K . Other St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell finishers include Zach Nemeth (28th), Will Nemeth (59th), Ben Boelter (62nd), Riley Halstrom (93rd), David Anderson (125th) and Hayden Roelofs (153rd).

St. Cloud Tech's Tennessee Scott-Lumbar finished 96th with a time of 16:19 in the Freestyle 5K and 17:02 in the Classic 5K.

As for the girl's race, St. Cloud Tech's Gabby Hennes finished 31st overall out of 158 competitors. She finished with a time of 17:17 in the Freestyle 5K race and 18:25 in the Classic 5K. Wren Scott-Lumbar finished 58th.