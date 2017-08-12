ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call at about 8:15 p.m. Friday night on Highway 15 near Third Street North.

St. Cloud Fire Marshall Mike Post says they are still investigating the incident but it looks like someone set tires on fire under the overpass.

Portions of Highway 15 were closed to put out the fire.

Post says if you have any information regarding the fire you should call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or his office at 320-255-7284.

