St. Cloud Armory’s $9-Million Remodel Project Makes Bonding Bill

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota National Guard Readiness Center, formerly known as the armory, is just one signature away from getting some much needed financial help for some major upgrades.

The St. Cloud facility is one of several items to make the bonding bill waiting for the governor to sign.

The Readiness Center is in line to receive roughly $4.5-million in state bonding money to go towards their $8.9-million rehabilitation project. The remaining amount would come from federal funding.

Some of the key upgrades the money will go towards includes locker room and restroom expansions, HVAC upgrades, asbestos removal, better accessibility and a 1,500 square-foot expansion.

The St. Cloud facility has over 300 soldiers assigned to it and was built in 1960. The National Guard hopes to begin remodeling the building next summer, which could take over 18 months to complete.