St. Cloud A Finalist for Best Drinking Water, Chaska Wins Title

DULUTH -- Once again St. Cloud's drinking water is one of the best tasting in the entire state. The Minnesota American Water Works Association held their annual convention last week in Duluth, which included the "Best In Glass" competition.

Thirteen cities provided water for the taste test, of those 13 the three finalists were St. Cloud, Owatonna, and St. Peter. Those three finalists, plus the State Fair Winner Chaska, went to a panel of judges. The judges unanimously selected Chaska as the Best In Glass winner for this year.

St. Cloud won the award in 2016 and also in 2011.