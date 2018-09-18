Spa Nala Closes Sartell Location, Moves to Alexandria

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell spa and laser treatment center has closed one door and opened another.

Spa-Nala closed their Sartell location at the end of August and moved to Alexandria. Owner Kristine Brugh says it was a difficult choice to leave the place she called home, but outside circumstances intervened.

Circumstances forced me to take a look at where I was going, and I ended up here in Alexandria working for one of my good friends at Art and Soul Hair Designs. I'm still continuing my laser services, but I'm just working for her now.

Brugh opened Spa Nala back in 2013 in honor of her son Taylor, who took his own life at 14-years-old.

She says while this isn't what she had planned when she started the business, things are trending in the right direction.

They're all very nice here. I don't think they have much of this service around here so it's taken off and I'm looking to build the business here now.

She says she still maintains several clients from Sartell. She adds while the transition has been an adjustment she appreciates the support during this change.