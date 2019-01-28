Snowstorm Closes Some Schools, Grounds Flights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Heavy snow and gusting winds have created blizzard-like conditions across the Upper Midwest, prompting officials to close hundreds of schools, courthouses and businesses, and ground air travel.

Even snowplow drivers are having trouble keeping up with conditions Monday. And once the snowstorm is over, forecasters say record cold is expected to settle into the region.

More than a foot of snow was expected to accumulate Monday in southeastern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. The largest public school districts in both states are among those closed, including districts in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In Wisconsin, courthouses and most offices are closed in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Columbia and Washington counties. More than three dozen flights were canceled early Monday at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County.

In eastern North Dakota, officials have issued travel alerts because of blowing snow.