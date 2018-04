UNDATED -- Here's a look at some of the official snowfall totals from around the state from the National Weather Service.

Canby - 19"

Clarkfield - 17.5"

Granite Falls - 17"

Browntwon - 16"

Montevideo - 14.5"

Hopkins - 13"

Farmington - 12.5"

Jackson - 12"

Redwood Falls - 12"

Mankato - 11"

Maple Grove - 10"

Dassel - 9.4"

Eden Valley - 8"

Big Lake - 8"

Kimball - 7.5"

Paynesville - 7.5"

St. Joseph - 6.3"

Collegeville - 5"

St. Cloud - 4.4"

Rice - 3.2"