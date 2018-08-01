Snakes and Lizards Await You at the Benton County Fair [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Snakes, lizards and turtles are just a few reptiles you can touch and see at the Benton County Fair.

The Reptile Sideshow has been coming to the fair for the past three years. Angie Cairl says it's a great way to debunk some misconceptions about these creatures.

People always think snakes are going to eat them, but they can't because our shoulders are too wide.

The show is housed in the activity area of the fairgrounds. She says it's cool to see the excitement on the kids faces when they see reptiles up close.

Seeing the peoples faces who are afraid and take the time to finally touch them and realize it wasn't so bad.

The Reptile Sideshow will be on display until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Benton County Fair runs through Sunday.