Sixth Annual MLK Breakfast and Day of Service in St. Cloud Monday

ST. CLOUD -- A breakfast and day of service honoring a man who helped shape modern day America is happening Monday in St. Cloud.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Day of Service was started six years ago here in the Granite City by Debra Leigh . This year, they have special keynote speaker Will Haygood . Haygood is best known as a journalist and best-selling author.

Leigh says the breakfast also features some community service.

"There's an opportunity for community service during the event. Everyone who comes can be involved in helping assemble 'dream packages' for those in need in the St. Cloud community.

The dream packages have everything from toothpaste and toothbrushes to soaps, kids games and other items designed to help people who need it. The organizers say they're expecting around 800 people to attend this year and hope to make around 1,000 of the dream packages.

It is free but you do have to pre-register which ends Friday. Seating is limited. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the River's Edge Convention Center.