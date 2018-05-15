Six People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Six people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday near Buffalo.

A pickup was going south on 3rd Street crossing the intersection for Highway 55 when it collided with an SUV going east. Troopers say it is unclear which vehicle had the green light.

The SUV was driven by 31-year-old Natalya Innomorato of Buffalo. She and her three passengers, ages three, five, and 10, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.