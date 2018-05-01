Simon W. Thielen, 85, Sauk Rapids

April 20, 1933 - May 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Simon W. Thielen, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday moring. Parish Prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Simon was born April 20, 1933 to William and Mary (Brennan) Thielen in Sauk Rapids. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was active during the Korean War. Simon married Glaria Swigart on August 16, 1958 at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He was a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church and had a strong faith. Simon appreciated the outdoors and liked going for walks in the woods. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Simon spent time researching local history, including his own ancestry and he and Glaria took a once in a lifetime trip to Ireland. He will always be remembered for the generous, loving and kind man he was.